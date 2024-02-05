Triveni Turbine Q3 net profit grows 30 pc to Rs 68 crore

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.30 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 52.60 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 448.92 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 337.70 crore a year ago.

Expenses rose to Rs 354.06 crore from Rs 267.66 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

In a statement, company's CMD Dhruv M Sawhney said the order booking during the April-December period grew 27 per cent to Rs 1,443 crore, with export contribution increasing to 53 per cent as against 42 per cent in the previous corresponding period.

The robust growth in order booking, along with an improved export contribution, provides good visibility for both revenues and profitability for the next year, he said.

The company's EBITDA rose 34 per cent to Rs 100.9 crore from Rs 75 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.30 per fully paid-up equity share of face value of Re 1 each and a special dividend of Re 1 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2023-24, the company said.

Besides, the board approved incorporation of Trieni Turbines Americas Inc as its wholly-owned subsidiary at Texas in the US. PTI ABI TRB TRB TRB