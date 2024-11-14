Trom Industries profit soars over two-fold in H1 FY25 on order inflow

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Solar projects EPC services provider Trom Industries has reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 4.13 crore in the April-September period of 2024-25 driven by strong order inflow.

Advertisment

The Gujarat-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

The company reported a 98.67 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 46.23 crore for the half year ended in September 2024 compared to Rs 23.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Focused approach and cost consciousness have led to yet another record profitable period, the company said.

Advertisment

Trom Industries, which is listed on the NSE SME platform, recently bagged a work order worth Rs 33 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) and Corona Remedies.

The company provides engineering procurement and construction services for residential solar rooftop systems, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants and others. PTI ABI MR