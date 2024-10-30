Trom Industries secures Rs 33 cr orders from Gujarat Metro, Corona Remedies for solar projects

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Solar EPC company Trom Industries Ltd on Wednesday announced bagging solar projects worth Rs 33 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) and Corona Remedies.

The company, in an exchange filing, stated that it has secured a Rs 20.70 crore work order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited for five years.

The company will install and maintain grid-connected rooftop solar power projects of 5MW for 15 metro stations of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail project, the filing stated. The supply will start this year in a phased manner.

The company has also received a Rs 12.40 crore purchase order from Corona Remedies for commissioning a grid-connected ground-mounted solar PV plant.

The supply is expected to be completed within the current financial year, in a phased manner, the filing said.

Gujarat-based Trom Industries is an engineering, procurement and construction company specialising in residential solar rooftop systems, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL