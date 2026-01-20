Troovy raises USD 5 mn funding led by Fireside Ventures, Sharrp Ventures'

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Troovy, which positions itself as a clean-label snacking brand for families, on Tuesday announced it has raised USD 5 million in a funding round led by Fireside Ventures and Sharrp Ventures.

Existing investors Spring Marketing Capital and Veltis Capital also participated in the round.

The funding will be used to expand Troovy's distribution footprint across e-commerce, quick commerce, and its own direct-to-consumer platform, a release said.

The funding would also be utilised to accelerate new product launches across clean snacking categories.

"Troovy is addressing a daily challenge faced by parents: finding snacks that children genuinely enjoy without compromising on nutrition or ingredients. Over the past five months, the brand has recorded 5X growth, driven by strong repeat consumption, high parent trust, and a distinctive product development process shaped by children's tastes and guided by nutritional science," the release said.

***** Pinky Promise raises USD 1 mn led by Rebalance Angel Community, other angel investors * Pinky Promise, an AI-led digital clinic for women, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by the Rebalance Angel Community.

Rebalance Angel Community is an accelerator and angel community focused on advancing diversity among founders and funders.

"The round saw participation from reputed angels such as Padma Bhushan awardee and former MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Subramanian Ramadorai, and Mala Ramadorai,"a release said.

Other investors include Ajay Nair, Co-founder of OML; Shreyas Srinivasan, founder of insider.in, and former Chief Product Officer at Paytm, along with senior leaders from organisations such as SpaceX, Boston Consulting Group, Flipkart, and Paytm, the release added.

Founded by Divya Kamerkar, a Yale-trained biologist and Wharton MBA, and Akanksha Vyas, a computer scientist with 15 years of experience building AI for healthcare, Pinky Promise is designed to diagnose and manage women's health issues.

Through the app, women can access care 24x7, instantly chat with an experienced gynaecologist, and receive prescriptions and guidance.

The model is powered by custom AI systems that work closely alongside qualified gynaecologists.

"This fresh capital will be used to accelerate integrated offerings, support the rollout of physical clinics, and expand a range of clinically backed nutritional supplements, enabling continuity of care at a national scale," the release added. PTI MBI ANU ANU