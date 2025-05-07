Tropical Agro launches India's first granular insecticide 'Tag Stem Lee' for paddy crops

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Agri-input manufacturer Tropical Agrosystem on Wednesday launched India's first granular insecticide 'Tag Stem Lee' to combat two major pests in paddy, which significantly impact rice productivity across India.

The launch marks a significant breakthrough in Indian agriculture, as Tag Stem Lee addresses critical yield losses caused by 'Stem Borer' and 'Leaf Folder' infestations, which can reduce paddy yields by up to 40 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively, the company said in a statement.

It is a patented innovation by Tropical Agro that offers dual-action, triple-protection against these major paddy crop pests, providing long-lasting protection while minimising environmental impact, it said in a statement.

The product is notable for its ease of application, as it can be mixed with farmyard manure or sand and broadcast across fields, making it suitable for use in both kharif and rabi seasons. The product delivers pest control with just 2 kg per acre.

"Tag Stem Lee is a major leap forward in offering smarter, safer, and more sustainable crop protection. This patented innovation is only the beginning — many more transformative solutions are in the pipeline," Tropical Agrosystem Founder V K Jhaver said.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chennai, Tropical Agrosystem specialises in crop protection, plant nutrition, and sustainable farming solutions. PTI LUX LUX SHW