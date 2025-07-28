Tropical Agrosystem expands distribution of post-harvest solution to reduce food waste

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Tropical Agrosystem (India) on Monday said it is expanding the distribution of SmartFresh InBox, a post-harvest technology from US-based AgroFresh Inc, to reduce food waste.

The technology reduces dependence on cold storage and lowers energy consumption, supporting sustainability goals while extending shelf life of fresh produce during transportation.

The solution uses 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP), a plant growth regulator that delays ripening by blocking ethylene, a natural hormone that accelerates fruit spoilage. Tropical Agro holds exclusive registration rights for 1-MCP use in India.

According to Tropical Agrosystem, SmartFresh InBox comes in sachets placed directly into produce boxes during storage or transport, eliminating waiting periods and allowing immediate movement of goods.

The technology has been approved for apples in India, with trials underway for other crops.

Globally, the system has been used on apples, pears, plums, kiwifruit, tomatoes, broccoli, melons and other produce. In India, trials have shown effectiveness on grapes, guava, sapota, pomegranate and custard apples.

"We are proud to bring SmartFresh's InBox to India at a time when reducing food waste is critical," said K Venkatasubramanian, General Manager of Post Harvest Business at Tropical Agrosystem. "This partnership with AgroFresh empowers our farmers and the agri-supply chain with a reliable, scalable freshness solution." Sanjoy Kumar Kundu, Account Manager for AgroFresh Inc in India, said the partnership leverages Tropical Agrosystem's extensive reach and farmer focus for market expansion.

The product is available in 250-sachet packs with dosage variants of 0.625 grams and 1.25 grams to accommodate different produce volumes, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration builds on Tropical Agro's sustainability initiatives, including its 'SawalKalKaHai' campaign promoting environmentally responsible farming practices. PTI LUX DRR