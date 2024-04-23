Tropical Agrosystem unveils new range of products ahead of 2024 Kharif season

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd has unveiled its latest range of farming solutions ahead of the forthcoming Kharif cropping season, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has added as many as 16 new offerings in its product portfolio covering basic farming practices which include seed treatment to providing post-harvest care.

"We are steadfast in our mission to equip farmers with advanced technological formulations to effectively manage crop-related issues such as pests, diseases, and soil deficiencies," Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt Ltd Founder V K Jhaver said in a statement.

The new range of products comprises insecticides, herbicides, and biological products to cater to the farming community.

"Indian farmers deserve access to top-tier farming solutions, which is why, through our innovation labs and product teams, we continuously strive to develop new solutions to enhance outcomes for major crops and fortify the future of farming," Jhaver added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS