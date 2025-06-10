TRSL's foray into wheelset manufacturing timely amid supply disruptions: Official

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has entered the forged wheel manufacturing business through a joint venture with Ramkrishna Forgings, aiming to ease the country’s ongoing shortage of wheelsets which is crucial for train and coach production, an official said on Tuesday.

The company's Freight Rolling Stock vertical reported a 5.6 per cent jump in consolidated revenue to Rs 3,610 crore for FY25, the official said adding that the new vertical aligns with the Centre’s push for import substitution and self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The company stated that its plan to stabilise production at around 950 to 1,000 wagons per month was hampered over the past two quarters due to a shortage of wheelsets. It attributed the issue to supply constraints at the Rail Wheel Factory in Bangalore, the mandated supplier under railway board contracts.

However, the situation is expected to improve from June onwards as production at the factory is likely to normalise, the TRSL official said.

“One of the most significant developments of the year has been our foray into wheel manufacturing. We see this as a national service and a big opportunity. The import dependence must end,” Vice Chairman and Managing Director Umesh Chowdhary told PTI.

India has been heavily dependent on imports of forged wheels from countries like China, Ukraine, and Russia. Geopolitical situations like the war in Ukraine, combined with logistical bottlenecks and limited the global supply chain.

There had also been disruptions at the mandated supplier under railway board contracts, Rail Wheel Factory in Bangalore.

"This led to production delays in key rail and Metro projects, including the Vande Bharat trains," Chowdhary said.

TRSL said it aims to not only meet domestic demand but also emerge as a global supplier.

“We are not just creating a facility to meet domestic requirements—we are also looking at becoming a global supplier of forged wheels,” Chowdhary said.

The company’s current order book stands at Rs 24,526 crore, offering over three years of revenue visibility, according to management.

“This backward integration will give us better control over costs, quality and timelines. It’s a strategic move,” the official said.

The forged wheels unit is expected to come online in the next financial year, initially catering to Indian Railways, Metro corporations and captive consumption.

Industry estimates suggest that India requires over two million railway wheels annually.

However, domestic production capacity has historically been constrained, leading to significant reliance on imports. Recent initiatives to enhance indigenous manufacturing aim to reduce this dependence and cushion against potential geopolitical supply disruptions.

TRSL is also focusing on exports, digitalisation and electric propulsion technology in partnership with ABB and has recently completed deliveries for the Pune Metro project. PTI BSM NN