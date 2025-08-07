TRU Realty enters Mumbai with premium projects in Juhu-Andheri, eyes Rs 400 cr revenue by 2028

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) TRU Realty on Thursday said that it is eying Rs 400 crore revenue by 2028 from its two premium housing projects located in Santacruz–Andheri corridor in Mumbai.

TRU Realty, led by former CEO of Kolte Patil Developers Sujay Kalele, is set to enter the Mumbai residential market with two premium housing projects valued at a total of Rs 400 crore.

These projects are located in the city's highly competitive Santacruz-Andheri corridor, the company said in a statement.

TRU Realty enters the Mumbai market at a time when the city is witnessing the highest number of registration in 13 years, as increasing disposable incomes and limited land availability continue to boost demand, it said.

The Mumbai residential real estate market is currently valued at approximately USD 57.9 billion and is projected to grow to nearly USD 98.0 billion by 2030 at an 11.1 per cent CAGR.

Sujay Kalele, the Founder CEO of TRU Realty, said in the statement, "We have successfully received RERA approvals for both our upcoming projects, scheduled for launch in September 2025. These developments, spanning a total area of 0.3 million sq. ft, involve a combined investment of around Rs 250 crore and are projected to generate total revenue of approximately Rs 400 crore by 2028." Previously, TRU Realty has seen success in Pune with a Rs 275-crore premium project called TRU Meadows and an exclusive gated villa community called Kekarav.

According to the developer, the firm is in the process of expanding its footprint, with an eye on building a sustained multi-city presence through urban redevelopment-led projects.

The properties are located near established infrastructure and public transport options, including Juhu Beach, Andheri Railway Station, and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

TRU Realty is currently developing eight projects across Pune and Mumbai, including TRU Meadows, Kekarav, Awestrum and Spectrum.

With over Rs 1,000 crore in assets under development and 210 homes delivered as of FY 2024–25, TRU Realty is fast emerging as a future-ready player in urban housing. PTI KKS HVA