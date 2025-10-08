TRU Realty to invest Rs 110 cr to develop housing project in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Real estate developer TRU Realty on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 110 crore to develop a housing project in Mumbai.

In a statement, the company said it has launched a new project, 'Spectrum Life', in SantaCruz, Mumbai, with an investment of Rs 110 crore.

"The project is expected to generate a revenue exceeding Rs 200 crore by 2030," it added.

The project, being developed in collaboration with infrastructure and hospitality major Shrem Group, is spread over half an acre, comprising 50 residential units. The prices start from Rs 2.92 crore.

The company is currently developing eight projects across Pune and Mumbai.