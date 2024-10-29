TruAlt Bioenergy gets contract to supply 300 mn litre ethanol to oil marketing firms

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) TruAlt Bioenergy on Tuesday said it has bagged a contract to supply 300 million litres of ethanol to oil marketing companies in the 2024-25 season starting November.

Advertisment

In a statement, the company said it has secured a contract for "ethanol supply with India’s top Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under the Ethanol Blending Programme for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2024-25".

The company said this contract covers an extensive volume of 300 million litres.

In addition, TruAlt Bioenergy has secured an order to supply approximately 65 million litres of ethanol to private players.

Advertisment

The company will also be catering 50 million litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) to various industries.

TruAlt Bioenergy will supply ethanol to key locations nationwide, leveraging its robust production capacity of 1.4 million litres per day. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL