Truckers body opposes proposed fee hike for fitness certification

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Trucker's body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Monday opposed the proposed increase in fitness certification fees, saying the proposal will make transportation more expensive, disrupt supply chains, and facilitate corruption in the certification process.

Citing the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ministry's draft notification, AIMTC said the proposed increase in fitness certification fees for vehicles over eight years old has caused widespread concern and resentment among commercial and private vehicle owners alike.

"If the government does not reconsider and retract this decision, there is a high probability of the situation going out of control, which could severely impact the economy and supply chain logistics," it warned in a statement.

According to AIMTC, as per the new proposed amendments issued by the transport ministry on February 7, the fitness certification fees for vehicles, including motorcycles, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, have been significantly increased.

Previously, fitness certification fees ranged between Rs 500 to Rs. 1,500 for most vehicles, with heavy transport vehicles incurring a fee of Rs 3,000.

"However, the new draft notification has more than doubled these charges, with motorcycles now requiring Rs. 1,000 for an 8-15 year period and Rs 2,000 after 15 years.

"Similarly, fitness testing fees for three-wheelers and heavy vehicles have been estimated between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 25,000," it said.

Adding to the burden, AIMTC said the latest regulation also mandates fitness certification for private vehicles after eight years, which was previously required only after 15 years.

"This means that even two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers must undergo stringent fitness tests every six months, adding financial pressure on private vehicle owners and transport operators," it said.

AIMTC President Harish Sabharwal said the increased fees and frequent fitness requirements will make transportation more expensive, disrupt supply chains, and facilitate corruption in the vehicle certification process.