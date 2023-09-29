True North to sell 20 pc in Niva Bupa for Rs 2,700 crore; UK's Bupa set to be majority shareholder

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Home grown private equity firm True North on Friday announced that it will be selling 20 per cent holding in health insurer Niva Bupa for Rs 2,700 crore.

Advertisment

The UK-headquartered Bupa is picking up the stake to become a majority shareholder in the firm, a statement said, adding that the foreign entity will have a 63 per cent shareholding in the venture post deal.

True North, which will continue being a minority shareholder, had acquired a 51 per cent stake in the company in 2019 from Analjit Singh's Max India for Rs 511 crore and reportedly owns a controlling 54.51 per cent stake in the company at present.

Bupa had been invested in the venture since its inception in 2008, the statement said, adding that the deal will have to be approved by insurance regulator Irdai.

Advertisment

At present, the watchdog allows for 74 per cent foreign direct investment in insurance companies.

"True North is set to sell around 20 per cent of its stake in the business to Bupa, increasing Bupa's shareholding to approximately 63 per cent," as per the statement.

Niva Bupa became the third largest health insurer in the country in FY23 with a gross written premium of Rs 4,000 crore as against Rs 1,000 crore in 2019, and has a presence in nearly every district of India now, the statement said.

Advertisment

According to True North, this is the right time for Bupa to take a majority stake to take the business to its next stage of growth and that "future growth options could also include the public listing of the business".

True North's partner Divya Sehgal said the insurer's market share has more than doubled since it invested in the business in 2019.

"In becoming a majority shareholder, we are building on the foundation of our strong partnership with True North. We look forward to using our market expertise and global scale to help Niva Bupa continue to grow and serve even more customers with their healthcare needs," Bupa's group chief executive Iñaki Ereño said.

The deal will enhance the company's ability to bring global best practices, its chief executive and managing director Krishnan Ramachandran said, adding that the deal is a vote of confidence in the health insurance opportunity in India. PTI AA RAM