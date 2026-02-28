True objective of technology should be to benefit the last farmer: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday said that the true objective of technology should be to benefit the last farmer.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 'India International Agro Trade Fair - Global Agrotech-2026' held at the Sugarcane Research Institute, Lucknow, Anandiben Patel said that this event is not just an exhibition, but a prelude to a new era of agriculture, where farmers are emerging as architects of change, a statement issued by the UP Jan Bhavan said.

Patel said that this presents a comprehensive approach to agriculture as a holistic value chain, from seed to market and from farmer to consumer.

Highlighting the role of digital technology, artificial intelligence, drones, micro-irrigation, biotechnology, and satellite-based information systems in agriculture, she said that the true objective of technology should be to benefit the last farmer.

The Governor said that Uttar Pradesh is the country's leading agricultural state and holds a distinct identity in food grains, dairy, sugarcane, pulses, oilseeds, horticulture, and animal husbandry. The state's agricultural sector has seen significant progress in recent years, reflecting not only increased production but also growing confidence and potential.

Appreciating the increasing participation of women in agriculture, she said that rural women entrepreneurship and self-help groups are becoming important pivots for agricultural development.

She cited the central government's provisions for the agricultural budget, fertilizer subsidies, agricultural research, startups, value addition, and digital agriculture, stating that these initiatives are important steps towards making agriculture self-reliant and sustainable.

The Governor also said that cervical cancer is a serious disease, about which women often remain undiagnosed in time. HPV vaccination is essential for preventing this disease. She informed that HPV vaccination campaigns have been conducted in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat for the past three years.

She said that on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8th, women who have done remarkable work for society should be identified and honoured.

