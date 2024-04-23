Truecaller, Gurugram police collaborate to tackle cyber fraud

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Swedish caller identification app Truecaller and Gurugram police have joined hands to collectively work towards establishing a safe cyberspace for citizens and combat cybercrime, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Truecaller, together with Gurugram police, will hold CyberWise training sessions to educate citizens on preventing cyber fraud and reporting online harms, the joint statement said.

In addition, Truecaller has expanded its Government Directory Services in Gurugram by incorporating verified police contact numbers to combat impersonation fraud.

"This integration will empower users to easily identify verified numbers, thereby reducing the risk of falling victim to impersonation scams," the statement added.

It further said Truecaller and Gurugram police will support the Utkrisht Society for Safety, a non-profit initiative by the Haryana Police.

"The ongoing challenges of cyber fraud are concerning, as Gurugram Police receive around 100-120 complaints daily, with an average monthly loss of Rs 40 crore due to cyber fraud," said Siddhant Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Staff), South Gurugram.

Truecaller has previously inked pacts with Delhi and Assam police to combat online fraud. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL