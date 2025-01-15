Truecaller names Hemant Arora as VP of global ad sales biz

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Truecaller on Wednesday said it has named Hemant Arora as Vice President of its global ad sales business.

The communications platform said the appointment aims to further strengthen the company's position in the ads business and double its largest revenue stream, redefining its global ad sales strategy.

"With over 25 years of expertise in driving high-growth revenue strategies and managing global operations, Hemant has consistently delivered transformative results for top-tier media and technology companies such as TikTok, Times Network, Dainik Bhaskar Group, NDTV Media and Discovery Networks South Asia," the company said in a release announcing the latest appointment.

The company is looking to expand its ad sales portfolio, deliver cutting-edge solutions, and deepen its footprint in global markets.

"His appointment will further strengthen our vision to revolutionise how brands connect with consumers and unlock the full potential of our platform for advertisers across the globe," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Executive Officer of Truecaller, said. PTI MBI MBI SHW