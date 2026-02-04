Truevis Technologies, Neusoft Medical ink pact with SMC Clinics to open 300 radiology centres

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Truevis Technologies, a leading manufacturer in the med-tech sector, and Neusoft Medical Systems have signed an MoU with SMC Clinics to set up 300 radiology centres across Tier II cities and smaller towns over the next five years, according to a statement.

Under the strategic partnership, an investment of Rs 1,000 crore is envisaged in five years, Truevis Technologies said in the statement, adding that the MoU directly tackles the cancer crisis by deploying advanced imaging equipment like Mammography and PET-CT across 300 centres.

The clinician-owned facilities will enable early-stage cancer detection vital for improving survival rates while cutting costs by up to 30 per cent through local supply chains, it said.

"By empowering radiologists in Tier II/III towns and beyond, the initiative ensures affordable, high-quality diagnostics for over 1 million patients yearly, reducing treatment delays, easing hospital overload, and supporting India's goal of universal healthcare access," the company said.

Truevis Technologies and Neusoft Medical Systems, with their Make in India initiative, will deliver end-to-end support for sourcing advanced imaging equipment, while SMC Clinics will manage operational planning, referral networks, and branding, it added.

"This collaboration is a direct response to India's med-tech shortfall and cancer surge, amplified by Budget 2026's push for self-reliance and Make in India. By empowering radiologists to own their practices, we're fostering entrepreneurship, improving early cancer detection, and enhancing treatment outcomes in underserved areas," added a spokesperson from SMC Clinics-Swadhin Trust.

India grapples with a surging cancer burden, with around 1.46 million new cases in 2022 (ICMR estimates), projected to exceed 1.5 million by 2026 and rise to around 1.57 million by 2030. PTI MSS DR DR