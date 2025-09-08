Trufrost & Butler raises USD 7 mn from Carpediem Capital

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Trufrost & Butler, a provider of commercial refrigeration and food service equipment, has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 61.6 crore) in a funding round from Carpediem Capital.

The funds will be deployed to enhance order fulfilment, expand service infrastructure, ramp up domestic manufacturing, and explore select global markets, the company said in a statement.

"This capital infusion…enables us to deepen our commitment to the Indian market, while preparing to extend our expertise globally.

"We look forward to leveraging these funds to strengthen our service backbone, fast-track manufacturing, and further enhance our beverage and culinary support initiatives," Neeraj Seth, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Trufrost & Butler, said. PTI ANK ANK SHW