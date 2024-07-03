Trump Campaign outraises Biden by over USD 67 million in second quarter

Washington: Republican presumptive nominee and former president Donald Trump has outraised incumbent President Joe Biden by over USD 67 million in the second quarter of this year by raising USD 331 million.

Trump, 78, the presumptive Republican Party candidate, is pitched against 81-year-old incumbent President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party for the November 5 presidential elections.

The Trump Campaign raised USD 331 million against the USD 264 million raised by the Biden-Harris Campaign during the second quarter of this year, according to the figures released by the two campaigns.

However, the Biden-Harris Campaign outraised Trump in June, raising a record USD 127 million. Of this, USD 38 million was raised in the four days following the first presidential debate in Atlanta on June 27.

The Biden-Harris Campaign has USD 240 million in cash on hand – up from USD 212 million last month. Team Trump’s cash on hand at the end of June is USD 284.9 million.

“President Trump’s campaign fundraising operation is thriving day after day and month after month. Winning this quarter brought us a cash-on-hand advantage, which is punctuated by a Biden burn rate that grows while yielding no tangible results for them,” said Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles from the Trump Campaign.

“Despite Biden spending nearly USD 120 million on TV, cable and radio alone, polling and voter enthusiasm continue to grow for President Trump. This fundraising momentum is likely to grow even more as we head into a world-class convention and see the Democrats continue their circular firing squad in the aftermath of Biden’s debate collapse,” they said.

“June’s USD 127 million haul was not just Team Biden-Harris’ best month overall, it was the strongest grassroots month to date. Nearly two-thirds of June's raise came from grassroots donors, and of the USD 38 million raised following the debate, more than USD 30 million came from grassroots donations,” said the Biden-Harris Campaign.

This second quarter haul is USD 75 million more than Team Biden-Harris’ raise in the first quarter of 2024.

Since launch, more than 2.5 million Americans have contributed to Team Biden-Harris – more than 1.1 million of them are brand new donors, it said.

Team Biden-Harris also now has 1.3 times more recurring donations than at this point in the 2020 cycle, and 95 per cent of all donations are less than USD 200 – another proof point of strong, sustained grassroots support, it said.

“Our Q2 fundraising haul is a testament to the committed and growing base of supporters standing firmly behind the President and Vice President and clear evidence that our voters understand the choice in this election between President Biden fighting for the American people and Donald Trump fighting for himself as a convicted felon,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

“President Biden is building a positive future for our country – where every American has a fair shot, our rights are protected, and our president fights to strengthen our democracy – not tear it apart," she said.

"And on the other side, every single day, Trump becomes more unhinged and dangerous, whether he’s bragging about his role in overturning Roe or proudly and openly refusing to commit to accepting the results of this November’s election,” she added.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said in June, Democrats had their best fundraising month to date.

“These dollars will go to opening offices, hiring staff, and spreading Democrats' message of hope — all of which will power Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back to the White House," he said.