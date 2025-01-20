Trump factor holds potential to reshape geopolitical dynamics, economy: Kumar Mangalam Birla

New Delhi: The return of Donald Trump as the US President holds the potential to reshape geopolitical dynamics, with profound implications for the global economy and business, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Monday.

The renewed global push for manufacturing is a welcome shift, signalling a move towards greater resilience and diversification in global supply chains and India, often underappreciated for its industrial capabilities, is poised to seize this moment, Birla wrote in his reflections for 2024-25.

"It is evident that in 2025, we will be embracing a U3 world - uncertain, unpredictable, and unorthodox world. Importantly, we will be embracing an uncertain world, not wrestling with it," he said.

This reset, he said, "...could well define the paradox of our age - world teeming with possibility but shadowed by lingering ambiguity." At times, it may feel like the new world is being shaped on social media streams. The reality, though, is far more intricate and consequential than a reel, he noted.

Birla underlined that the "one factor that could disproportionately influence the course of the year is the 'T factor - The Trump Factor'." "This holds the potential to reshape geopolitical dynamics, with profound implications for the global economy and business," he said.

Noting that the US has long been the most significant market for the Aditya Birla group outside India, with investments exceeding USD 15 billion, including a USD 4 billion greenfield expansion currently underway, he said, "I remain confident that the enduring strength of the India-US relationship will continue to deepen in the years ahead."

Invoking Warren Buffett who noted 'Never bet against America', Birla said, "The US economy's dynamism remains unmatched, and our ongoing investments will contribute to the revitalisation of its growing manufacturing sector."

Stating that the renewed global push for manufacturing is a welcome shift, he said, it signals a move towards greater resilience and diversification in global supply chains.

"India, often underappreciated for its industrial capabilities, is poised to seize this moment. The migration of Apple's ecosystem to India is emblematic of this transition; soon, a quarter of the world's iPhones could be made in India," Birla noted.

India's automobile ecosystem, too, has matured into a global powerhouse, exporting components and vehicles to markets worldwide, he added.

Less recognised, however, is the sheer global scale of India's cement industry - the second largest in the world. A vital national champion, it has fuelled India's infrastructure growth, from cities to villages, while driving economic development and creating jobs, Birla said, "UltraTech today produces well over 1.5 times the total cement output of the United States and commands a capacity exceeding 80 per cent of Europe's."

"To me, this is a marker of India's rising industrial strength and its emergence as a pivotal player in the global manufacturing renaissance."

As the world marks a quarter-century into the 21st century, Birla said a profound shift is underway. The first two decades were defined by the unrelenting march of technology - social media democratised content, amplified voices, and unlocked opportunities on a scale previously unimaginable.

"Yet, this revolution came with a price. The same tools that connected billions also fragmented societies, polarising public discourse and eroding trust. My submission is that we may now be approaching the peak of this divisive moment," he wrote.

Optimistic that the next decade could herald a more profound transformation - the harnessing of technology as a force for unity, Birla said, "The hunger for authenticity and connectedness - deeper and more meaningful than algorithm-driven engagement - will drive the next wave of innovation."

Platforms will evolve beyond their current purpose, creating spaces that bridge divides, foster understanding, and celebrate shared humanity, even amidst apparent differences, he said.

"This yearning for connection will not be limited to social media but will extend to how businesses, governments, and communities engage with individuals. The manifestations of this trend will surprise us," Birla predicted.

From virtual communities that transcend borders to immersive technologies that dissolve boundaries, the craving for connection may prove to be the glue that binds a fractured world, Birla hoped.

"The 21st century's next chapter awaits us, demanding vision, clarity, and resolve," he said.

As for the Aditya Birla Group, he said, 2024 has been a year like no other - a period when the group truly embodied its role as an engine of big bets.

"From launching and scaling multiple high growth platforms like paints, jewellery retail, and b2b e-commerce for building materials, to reinforcing our leadership in core businesses like cement and metals. From revitalising our telecom joint venture to accelerating the transformation journey in our financial services and fashion retail business. This has truly been a year of milestones," Birla said.