Trump in Davos: Protests outside, overflowing rooms inside WEF venue

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) Hours before US President Donald Trump arrived here to address the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, long queues began to form to enter the venue of his address, while hundreds gathered outside at different places to protest against him despite never-before security arrangements.

Long-timers said it has never been seen here, including on his previous visits to Davos during his first presidency.

Trump landed in Davos around 1 pm local time after some delay due to an airplane technical issue.

People started queueing up to enter the venue more than two hours of the start of Trump's special address in the Congress Hall, the venue of his address.

The Congress Hall, the biggest in Congress Centre with capacity to seat over 970 people, was overflowing with hundreds more standing and the organisers arranged for live streaming in many other halls to accommodate about 500 more.

Still many couldn't get a place and were seen watching and hearing the speech on their phones and laptops.

Outside the main venue and across security barricades, protesters shouted slogans against him including on issues like climate, Greenland , Venezuela, Iran and capitalism, despite never-before security arrangements in this small town on an unusually sunny day. PTI BJ ANU ANU