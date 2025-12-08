Trump Media director says firms he represents will invest Rs 1 lakh cr in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Eric Swider, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group Corp on Monday said the firms he represents will be investing Rs 1 lakh crore in Telangana's upcoming "Bharat Future City" near here, over the next 10 years.

Addressing the inaugural session of Telangana Rising Global Summit, Swider said it would be blind not to see that the technology capitalists around the world are coming from India and the country is on the rise.

"I would like the Honorable Chief Minister (A Revanth Reddy) to know that over the next 10 years, it is my intention to deploy through our organizations, up to Rs 1 lakh crore into the Future City and into the areas of development here and I'm very, very grateful for that opportunity," he said.

Swider currently serves as the CEO and board member for Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp and previously served as the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp which later merged with Trump media and Technology.

"A lot of this talent is coming out of India. And now you move forward to today, and you would be blind not to see that the technology capitalists around the world are coming from India. India is on the rise, and I don't think India is going to stop. I think India will continue to be on the rise, it will lead the world in technology," he said.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan requested Swider to inform Trump that a street in Hyderabad has been named after the US President. PTI GDK KH SA