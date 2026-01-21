Trump repeats claim he stopped India-Pakistan war

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as he did with so many other wars.

In a special address here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Trump also said the US needs Greenland, which he said was not land but a massive piece of ice, for strategic reasons as it lies between the US, China and Russia, not for a massive amount of rare earth minerals buried under ice.

In an overflowing hall, he started his speech by greeting 'so many friends' present and 'a few enemies', and lashed out heavily at Europe, NATO, proponents of clean energy and past US presidents, including "sleepy" Joe Biden. PTI BJ HVA