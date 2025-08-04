Trump says he will be 'substantially' raising tariff paid by India to America

New York/Washington, Aug 4 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be "substantially" raising the tariff paid by India to America, accusing the country of buying massive amounts of Russian oil and selling it for big profits.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump said in a social media post.

"They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," he added. PTI YAS ZH ZH