Trump tariff on Indian goods will hike essential drugs costs in US: Pharmexcil

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) on Thursday said President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 25 per cent tariff plus unspecified penalty on all goods coming from India starting August 1, will result in increased costs for essential drugs in the US, ultimately harming consumers and healthcare systems in the country in the long term.

The US market, heavily reliant on India for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and low-cost generics, faces a daunting challenge in finding alternative sources that can match the scale, quality, and affordability that India offers, Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said in a statement.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment.

Reacting to the development, Joshi said India has long been a cornerstone of the global supply chain for affordable, high-quality medicines, particularly in the generic drug market, where it supplies nearly 47 per cent of the pharmaceutical needs of the US.

"Indian pharmaceutical companies play a vital role in ensuring the affordability and availability of essential medications, including life-saving oncology drugs, antibiotics, and chronic disease treatments," he asserted.

Joshi further said, "Any disruption to this supply chain will inevitably lead to shortages and escalating prices, ultimately harming US consumers and healthcare systems." While the immediate consequences of these tariffs will likely result in increased costs for essential drugs, he said, "The long-term impact will be even more severe. The US market, heavily reliant on India for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and low-cost generics, faces a daunting challenge in finding alternative sources that can match the scale, quality, and affordability that India offers." Moreover, he said, "Efforts to transition pharmaceutical manufacturing and API production to other countries or domestic sources in the US are projected to take several years, at a minimum of 3-5 years, before meaningful capacity can be established." Joshi said Pharmexcil remained committed to advocating for the interests of Indian pharmaceutical exporters and the global healthcare community.

"We continue to engage with policymakers to emphasise the importance of affordable access to medicines and the indispensable role Indian pharmaceutical companies play in meeting the growing global demand for essential drugs," he noted.