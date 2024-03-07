Trust Fintech to deploy software at Nepal’s National Co-op Bank

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Software solutions provider firm Trust Fintech on Thursday said it will deploy its software at Nepal’s National Co-operative Bank Limited to streamline the bank's operations by offering end-to-end solutions.

Advertisment

An agreement with NCBL has been signed in this regard, said Trust Fintech, a provider of SaaS product-focused fintech software solutions.

The Nagpur-headquartered company currently serves customers in more than 15 states in India and in over 10 countries, including the United States (California), Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and Siberia.

Trust Fintech Managing Director Hemant Chafale said the company's software will assist the bank in managing its daily operations swiftly and simplify the complex procedures in the banking system.

Advertisment

The fintech company said its software 'TrustBankCBS' enables customer onboarding, KYC compliance and robust loan management.

Equipped with modules for treasury management, funds automation and business intelligence, TrustBankCBS helps banks to operate efficiently and meet compliance requirements, it added.

Trust Fintech has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge. The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from the IPO to establish a new development facility at Mihan SEZ in Nagpur, procure hardware and upgrade IT infrastructure, and fund its global and domestic business development, among others. PTI NKD NKD BAL BAL