Trying to meet festive season demand despite supply chain woes: Mercedes Benz India

Mumbai: Mercedes Benz India on Wednesday said it continues to face supply chain challenges amid the festive season demand but is trying its best to deliver as many cars to the customers during the period.

The company also said that in January-September 2023, it delivered 12,768 cars, registering a growth of 11 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

"We thought the worst is behind us, but the supply chain challenges continue. We still have some risk coming out of certain components," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO, Santosh Iyer said here.

These risks are "hitting" the company more on the SUV side -- on GLA, GLC and GLS, he said.

"We are still facing challenges when it comes to supply of components and parts," he said.

"Because of this, our production colleagues are not able to match up to the demand," Iyer added.

The company earlier unveiled its 'Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6' concept car.

"But in spite of all of this waiting (period) we are delivering cars and communicating with the customers (on deliveries)." he said.