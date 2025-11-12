TSSC collaborates to bridge skill gap through DIDAC Skills 2025

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Education and Skilling body India Didactics Association (IDA) on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) for participation in Didac Skills 2025.

As a step towards this collaboration, TSSC marks its participation and presence at DIDAC Skills 2025, Asia's first exhibition and conference dedicated to skilling, organised by Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. KG and IDA, a statement said.

According to the statement, the DIDAC Skills 2025, Asia's only exhibition and conference on skill development, was organised by Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. KG and India Didactics Association (IDA).

The DIDAC Skills 2025 is scheduled from November 18-20, 2025 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Delhi, creating new opportunities for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaborative action across the skilling and telecom landscape.

Gaurav Sood, CEO & Managing Director, Messe Stuttgart India (subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & Co. KG), said in the statement, "By partnering with TSSC, we are strengthening our commitment to fostering industry-ready talent and creating new avenues for collaboration between key stakeholders in the telecom sector." TSSC, an industry-led apex body established by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has emerged as the vital bridge connecting ministries, skilling bodies, technical institutes, and the Indian telecom industry with the nation's youth.

The council's core membership reflects the strength of the industry, including ICEA and major private telecom service providers such as Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Aditya Gupta, CEO, IDA, said in the statement, "Our collaboration with the Telecom Sector Skill Council marks a crucial step toward bridging India's telecom skill gap with real-world, industry-driven learning. Together with TSSC, we are aligning education, technology, and opportunity, empowering India's youth to lead the next wave of innovation in a digitally connected world." PTI KKS TRB