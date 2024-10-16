Tsuyo sets up production line to roll out powertrains for commercial EV segment

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Tsuyo on Wednesday said it has set up a production line dedicated to high-wattage EV powertrains at its Dharwad plant in Karnataka.

The facility, entailing an initial investment of USD 8 million, is first of its kind production line in the country to manufacture electric motors for commercial EVs, including trucks, e-buses, e-trailers, and electric construction equipment, the company said in a statement.

The plant is poised to significantly impact the Indian automotive industry, especially with its ability to empower commercial vehicle manufacturers to access the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme by utilising localised components, it added. The company said it will roll out motors with power ranging from 30 kW to 350 kW, catering to the high-end powertrain needs of heavy-duty commercial trucks, e-buses, and electric construction equipment.

"By offering advanced powertrain solutions locally, we are enabling manufacturers to benefit from PLI incentives while contributing to the country’s vision of self-reliance in the EV sector," Tsuyo CEO Vijay Kumar said.

The production line, set to be operational in the ongoing quarter, will introduce six categories of powertrain systems, the company said.

The company also plans to invest an additional USD 2 million for R&D expansion and testing validation. The facility is expected to create around 150 new jobs in the first 18 months. PTI MSS MSS MR MR