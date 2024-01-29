TTD approves annual budget of Rs 5,142 crore for 2024-25

Tirupati: The Trust Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on Monday approved a budget estimate of Rs 5,142 crore for the year 2024-25.

The budget, a slight increase from Rs 5,123 crore in 2023-24 was approved in a board meeting chaired by TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy.

According to the budget highlights shared with PTI, hundi kanuka (devotees’ offerings) emerged as the largest source of funds at Rs 1,611 crore for the world-famous temple, maintaining the same level as the previous year.

Interest receipts at Rs 1,167 crore are the second-largest source of funds, showing an increase of Rs 100 crore from 2023-24, followed by prasadams receipts (consecrated food) at Rs 600 crore (compared to Rs 550 crore) and an opening cash and bank balance of Rs 347 crore.

Opening cash and bank balance declined by Rs 180 crore when compared to the budget estimates of 2023-24.

Other major sources of funds include darshanam (visit) receipts of Rs 338 crore (compared to Rs 328 crore in the previous year), loans and advances to employees, along with security deposits and others at Rs 246 crore (compared to Rs 146 crore).

Other capital receipts at Rs 129 crore, arjithaseva receipts Rs 150 crore, accommodation and kalyanamandapams Rs 147 crore, and kalyanakatta receipts Rs 151 crore are also significant sources of funds for TTD.

In terms of fund utilisation, the temple body allocated Rs 1,733 crore for salaries, an increase from Rs 1,664 crore in 2023-24, followed by Rs 751 crore for material purchases and an equal amount for corpus and other investments.

The temple body estimated Rs 350 crore for engineering capital works, an increase of Rs 25 crore from the previous year, while engineering maintenance works expenditure has been estimated at Rs 190 crore, compared to Rs 150 crore.

Other major allocations include grants to other institutions at Rs 113.5 crore, HDPP (Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad) and allied project payments Rs 108.5 crore, loans and advances to employees, along with security deposits, and others Rs 167 crore, pension and Employee Health Scheme fund contribution Rs 100 crore, and closing cash and bank balances Rs 370 crore.

TTD’s contribution to the Andhra Pradesh state government has been estimated at Rs 50 crore for the year 2024-25, which has remained the same as during 2023-24.