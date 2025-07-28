TTK Prestige Q1 profit drops 37.2 pc to Rs 25.6 cr, sales up 3.6 pc at Rs 609.3 cr

New Delhi, July 28 (PTI) Kitchen appliances and cookware maker TTK Prestige on Monday reported a 37.2 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25.62 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 40.79 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the TTK Prestige.

Its revenue from operations was up 3.63 per cent to Rs 609.3 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 587.93 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of TTK Prestige in the June quarter were at Rs 591.44 crore, up 6.71 per cent.

"The competitive pressures continued, especially in the low-price points of the market," said TTK Prestige in the Investor Presentation.

Though, increase in aluminium prices eased during the quarter, it started to move up from the end of the quarter, driven by tariff wars and geopolitical situations, it said.

"While the outlook for exports is encouraging, buyers in the US are deferring shipment of stocks awaiting clarity in tariffs that would prevail at the time of arrival at US customs," it said.

Shares of TTK Prestige Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 634.75 on BSE, up 0.67 per cent. PTI KRH KRH MR