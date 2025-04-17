Tube Division of Tata Steel crosses one million tonne production, sales in FY25

Jamshedpur, Apr 17 (PTI) Tata Steel's Tubes Division has crossed one million tonne of production and sales in FY25, a company statement said on Thursday.

Its products cater to a wide array of sectors, including the automotive industry, serving both two-wheeler and four-wheeler manufacturers, oil and gas sector, and various retail applications such as roof sheds and gates, distributed through an extensive nationwide network, the statement said.

Vice President Marketing and Sales (Flat products) Prabhat Kumar said, "Crossing the 1 million tonne mark is a testament to our unwavering focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity. Our diversified portfolio and expansion into value-added solutions have enabled us to meet the evolving demands of multiple industries.

"This milestone further strengthens our resolve to drive growth through sustainable solutions and continue contributing to India's infrastructure and industrial development." The Tubes division has also started increasing its presence in international markets and plans to take this to 10 per cent of the division's overall sales in the coming years, the statement added. PTI BS RG