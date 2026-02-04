Tube Investments Q3 PAT nearly steady at Rs 279 crore

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Tube Investments of India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 278.97 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter, the company said.

The city-based company had registered a consolidated PAT of Rs 280.15 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, the profit after tax stood at Rs 884.21 crore, compared with Rs 896.10 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said in a press release.

Total income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 5,906.83 crore, up from Rs 4,889.60 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the April–December 2025 period, total income increased to Rs 16,902.81 crore from Rs 14,527.50 crore in the year-ago period.

The Engineering division reported revenue of Rs 1,438 crore during the October–December 2025 quarter, up from Rs 1,212 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Metal Formed Products division posted revenues of Rs 408 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 400 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from the Mobility sector grew to Rs 183 crore during the October–December 2025 quarter, up from Rs 142 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the statement added. PTI VIJ SSK