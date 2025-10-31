TUI Airways to start UK-Goa charter flights for winter season 2025-26 from Nov 5

Panaji, Oct 31 (PTI) Britain-based TUI Airways will commence from next week direct charter services from the United Kingdom to Goa for the 2025-26 winter season, strengthening the state's international connectivity, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Friday.

The flights, operated by Freedom Holidays Pvt Ltd, will connect Manchester and London Gatwick airports to the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa from November 5, he said.

The schedule includes four flights per week -- 16 per month -- with a total of 83 services planned for the season, including 17 in December and 18 in January.

"The commencement of TUI Airways' charter services from the UK reflects Goa's strengthening position in the global tourism landscape," Khaunte noted.

The coastal state, which attracts lakhs of Indian and international travellers every year, aims to build a regenerative tourism model, balancing sustainability, community empowerment, and authentic cultural experiences, the minister emphasised.

Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik said his department has been working closely with stakeholders to ensure smooth facilitation at the Mopa airport, where operations commenced in early 2023.

"The continued arrival of charter services from the UK underscores Goa's readiness to deliver high-quality, responsible, and memorable visitor experiences this winter," he said.

The Department of Tourism will extend all necessary support to ensure a smooth and welcoming experience for passengers, highlighting Goa's hospitality, diverse tourism offerings, and focus on sustainable and community-led development, Naik stated. PTI RPS RSY