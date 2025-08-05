TurboHire raises USD 6 million

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) HR tech firm TurboHire on Tuesday said it has raised USD 6 million (over Rs 52 crore) in a funding round, led by IvyCap Ventures, to scale its global expansion, strengthen product capabilities and deep integrations with tech ecosystem.

The company provides strategic hiring outcomes across all recruitment scenarios — from high-volume walk-ins to senior executive hiring, the company said in a statement.

"TurboHire, a leading AI-powered recruitment automation platform for enterprises, has raised USD 6 Million in Series A funding, led by IvyCap Ventures," the statement said.

The platform counts over 120 enterprises, including Cipla, Tata Motors, PwC, Britannia, and major conglomerates like RPG Group, Motilal Oswal Group, as its clients.

"It's a game changer for companies serious about AI-led hiring transformation. With IvyCap's support, we're poised to scale this globally," TurboHire's CEO and Co-Founder Deepak Agrawal said.

"With a strong product-market fit, growing global demand, and a future-ready tech stack, we believe TurboHire is well-positioned to lead the next wave of intelligent hiring Transformation," IvyCap Ventures Founder and Managing Partner Vikram Gupta said. PTI PRS PRS SHW