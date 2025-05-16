Turkish apples off the shelves in Alwar's fruit markets as traders join Turkiye boycott call

Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) Turkish apples are off the shelves in Alwar's fruit markets as traders in Rajasthan joined the chorus to boycott products from Turkiye after it backed Pakistan during India's military strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Earlier, marble traders in Ajmer had refused to import stones from Turkiye.

The nationwide boycott call against Turkish products and travel to that country came against the backdrop of Turkiye's backing for Pakistan and its condemnation of India's recent strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor'.

Pakistan had also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the military conflict with India.

The Fruit Mandi Union in Alwar has declared a complete halt on the sale of apples imported from Turkiye. Traders said the decision reflects public sentiment and is aimed at hurting Turkiye's economic interests.

"More than 15 tonnes of Turkish apples arrive in Rajasthan every day between March and June," said Saurabh Kalra, General Secretary of the Fruit Mandi Union.

He said "Due to Turkiye's stand against India, we've decided to stop selling them. This is not just a market decision, it's a message." Posters calling for a 'Boycott of Turkish apples' will be put up in shops starting Friday. An awareness drive will also be launched to ensure no Turkish apples are sold in the market. "If any trader is found selling them, it will be treated as an act against national interest," Kalra added.

Pankaj Saini, Secretary of the Union, said that alternative apple sources like Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and South Africa are ready to fill the gap. "We have enough stock in cold storages to meet consumer demand," he assured.

Traders have also appealed to the public to avoid tourism in Turkiye.

"Indians should choose other destinations. If Turkiye stands with Pakistan, we will respond economically," said Saini.

The move follows similar boycotts reported in fruit markets of Delhi and Mumbai as well. PTI AG HVA