Turkish Technic to offer component support for AI Express' B737-8, 737-10 planes

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Turkish Technic has inked a pact with Air India Express to provide component support and solutions for the airline's 190 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 planes.

Air India Express, part of Air India Group, currently has a fleet of more than 95 aircraft, including Airbus and Boeing narrow body planes.

The airline is expected to have a fleet of 190 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft in the coming years.

In a release on Wednesday, Turkish Technic said the agreement covers the component support and solution needs of 190 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft.

The pact will enable the airline to benefit from extensive component services such as component pooling, repair, overhaul, modification, and logistics services of Turkish Technic.

"Leveraging its extensive global supply chain and technical expertise, Turkish Technic continues to enhance the operational efficiency and fleet reliability of Air India Express' fleet," the release said.

Turkish Technic -- an association of Turkish Airlines group companies that provides Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services -- has been providing various maintenance solutions to the airline.

Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said the collaboration will further bolster its repairs and maintenance competencies for the airline's rapidly growing B737 family of aircraft as well as enhance reliability and availability of components for aircraft operations.

On Tuesday, Turkish Technic announced it would provide redelivery checks for more than 10 A320 neo planes of IndiGo at its facilities in Turkey.