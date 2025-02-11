Turkish Technic to provide redelivery checks for IndiGo's A320 neo aircraft

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Aviation services provider Turkish Technic will provide redelivery checks for more than 10 A320 neo planes of IndiGo at its facilities in Turkey.

As part of an agreement between the two entities, Turkish Technic will provide redelivery check operations at Turkish Technic Istanbul Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen Airport facilities in Turkey. The company will streamline the redelivery checks of the aircraft.

The pact will cover the redelivery checks of over 10 of IndiGo's Airbus A320 neo aircraft, a release said on Tuesday.

Turkish Technic, a leading aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) provider, also said both companies are in advanced stages of discussions for another agreement covering the landing gear overhaul operations of the airline's Airbus A320 neo fleet.

"We are delighted to bolster our long-standing partnership with IndiGo, building on the various maintenance services we provided for them over the years," Mikail Akbulut, CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic, said. PTI RAM HVA