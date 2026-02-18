Turning food-surplus from a food-deficient nation, India can now support others: Chirag Paswan

Noida, Feb 18 (PTI) India has transformed from a food-deficient country to one with surplus food grain production, and is now in a position to assist other nations facing food security challenges, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 26th edition of the International Business Summit and Research Conference - INBUSH ERA 2026 - at the Amity University here, the food processing minister said that the country is poised to become a developed nation by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From being a food-deficient country, today India has a surplus production of food grains, where it can even extend its support to other countries that are facing the problem of food security," he said.

The four-day conference is being organised from February 17 to February 20.

Emphasising the role of young people in nation-building, Paswan said the youth are the future of the country and must take the lead in realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"We have crossed the first quarter of the 21st century, from 2000 to 2025, and the next quarter, from 2025 to 2050, will be extremely crucial. There is a huge responsibility on the shoulders of the youth," he said.

He said India's youth would soon occupy important leadership positions and face numerous challenges.

"When faced with challenges, one has two options -- either give up or transform every challenge into an opportunity," he added.

Paswan asserted that India is prepared to face global challenges and is not only adopting new technologies but also aiming to become a global leader in technology.

"Despite global challenges, India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. We have transformed challenges into opportunities and become the fourth-largest economy globally," he said.

Ashok K Chauhan, Founder President of Amity Education Group, said India would become a developed nation by 2047, and that the country's youth would play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

"Hard work, determination, perseverance and the blessings of the Almighty assure success. Students must define their goals and work diligently towards achieving them," he said.

Professor Charlie Jeffery, Vice Chancellor of the University of York, said India has a vast youth population and stressed the need to cultivate a research- and innovation-oriented mindset.

"Skill development along with a multidisciplinary approach will ensure students' success in all areas," he said. PTI COR KIS HVA