Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers commences production of Green Soda Ash at TN plant

Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd, part of the Singapore-based AM International, has commenced commercial production of green soda ash at its facility in Tamil Nadu.

The company, engaged in manufacturing of soda ash, achieved this breakthrough by leveraging cutting-edge carbon-capture technology to establish carbon-neutrality in the manufacturing of soda ash.

The project aligns with the AM International’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives towards producing greener product solutions to its customers.

"It is a matter of great pride to achieve this carbon-neutral milestone. It aligns with our ESG vision of producing greener product solutions for our customers with the larger goal of contributing to a cleaner environment."AM International, Singapore, Founder-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.

The Research and Development efforts have borne fruit, whereby TFL is able to capture Carbon-di-oxide from flue gases of biomass boiler and reuse it to deliver a near zero carbon effect, a move towards a circular economy, he said after launching the inaugural production of green soda ash at the company's plant in Tuticorin located about 500 kms from here.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd is the sole and largest producer of soda ash in South India, the company claimed in the statement.

The company's project to make near-zero soda ash is an endeavour to move away from the use of fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd has already tied up with one of the world’s largest multinational companies for the supply of green soda ash in the manufacture of detergents and is optimistic about forging further partnerships, it said.

"With the latest accomplishment, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd has taken a step towards the AM International's commitment to the circular economy, and a cleaner, more sustainable future," the statement added. PTI VIJ SS