TV Narendran elected as worldsteel Chairman; second Indian to head global body

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Global body World Steel Association (worldsteel) on Tuesday said it has elected Tata Steel MD and CEO Thachat Viswanath Narendran as its chairman.

He is the second Indian to be elected to the post after JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, who was elected as worldsteel Chairman in 2021.

Ugur Dalbeler, Colakoglu Metalurji AS, and Leon Topalian, President and CEO of Nucor Corporation have been elected as Vice Chair, the Brussels-based body said.

Narendran has also been appointed as a member of the 17-member Executive Committee, along with Jindal, ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman LN Mittal, Topalian and Dalbeler, the association said.

Other members include Abdulqader Al-Mubarak – CEO, Saudi Iron & Steel Company (HADEED), David Burritt – President and CEO, United States Steel Corporation, In Hwa Chang – Chairman, POSCO Holdings, and Masayuki Hirose – President & CEO, JFE Steel Corporation.

Besides, HU Wangming – Chairman, China Baowu Steel Group Corporation, Tadashi Imai – Representative Director, President and COO, Nippon Steel Corporation, Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter – Executive Vice Chairman, Gerdau SA, Paolo Rocca – President and CEO, Techint Group, YU Yong – Chairman, HBIS Group Co, Ltd and Hubert Zajicek – Member of the Board, CEO of Steel Division, voestalpine AG were among those elected to the committee.

worldsteel members represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.