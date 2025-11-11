TV Today Network posts Rs 1.98 crore loss in Q2

New Delhi: TV Today Network Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.98 crore for the September quarter, on account of exceptional items.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TV Today Network.

TV Today Network had reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 5.26 crore during the quarter.

Earlier in February 2025, TV Today Network entered into an MoU with Creative Channel to sell its three FM radio stations located in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata at a consideration of Rs 20 crore and received an upfront advance of Rs 10 crore.

However, after Creative Channel terminated the said MoU, TV Today forfeited the advance received in the September quarter.

Moreover, it also "recorded an impairment loss of Rs 17.61 crore on licence and tangible assets pertaining to the radio business".

After deductions, TV Today had shown Rs 7.61 crore as exceptional items for the September quarter.

TV Today's revenue from operations was down 9.3 per cent to Rs 187.55 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 206.77 crore a year earlier.

TV Today Network's revenue from television and other media operations was Rs 185.68 crore, down 8.46 crore.

Its revenue from radio broadcasting was down 52.3 per cent to Rs 1.87 crore.

TV Today Network's total expenses were at Rs 192.04 crore, down 7.63 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Total income of TV Today Network, which includes other income, was Rs 197.3 crore, down 10 per cent.

In the first half of FY26, TV Today Network's total consolidated revenue was at Rs 409.88 crore, down 24.22 per cent.

Shares of TV Today Network Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 144.55 on the BSE, up 1.12 per cent from the previous close.