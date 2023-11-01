TV Today Q2FY24 revenue from operations up 1% to Rs 213.86 crore

New Delhi: TV Today Network Ltd on Wednesday reported a 64.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.02 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 19.72 crore in the July-September period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was marginally up 1.05 per cent to Rs 213.86 crore during the period under review as against Rs 211.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's revenue from television and other media operations was Rs 211.68 crore, and from radio broadcasting at Rs 2.18 crore in the second quarter of FY2023-24.

Total expenses of TV Today Network increased 8.47 per cent to Rs 213.18 crore during the quarter under review.

TV Today Network's total income in the September quarter was marginally down to Rs 223.13 crore from the year-ago period.

Shares of TV Today Network on Wednesday settled at Rs 206.45 on the BSE, down 3.75 per cent from the previous close.