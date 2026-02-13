TV Today Network reports Q3 net loss at 14 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) TV Today Network on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14 lakh for the December quarter of FY26 due to the incremental impact from new labour codes.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8.73 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TV Today Network.

TV Today Network had reported an exceptional item (loss) of Rs 12.18 crore during the quarter due to the incremental impact of changes in the new Labour Codes.

It had a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 12.07 crore, down 17.66 per cent, in the December quarter of FY26.

Its revenue from operations declined 8.37 per cent to Rs 212.36 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was Rs 231.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TV Today Network's total expenses fell 9.17 per cent to Rs 207.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Its total income of TV Today Network, which includes other income, dipped 9.68 per cent to Rs 219.52 crore.

Shares of TV Today Network Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 128.90 apiece on BSE, up 1.62 per cent from the previous close.