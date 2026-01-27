TVS Credit logs 13 pc growth in Q3 net profit at Rs 272.14 cr

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) Non-banking finance company TVS Credit Services Ltd has registered a 13 per cent growth in its net profit for the October-December 2025 quarter at Rs 272.14 crore on account of growth in disbursements.

The city-based company had registered a net profit of Rs 240.36 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2025 the net profit after tax grew by 22 per cent to Rs 657.60 crore, as compared to Rs 541.34 crore registered during the same period of the last financial year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the total income during the quarter under review went up by 9 per cent at Rs 1,870.06 crore, as compared to Rs 1,710.45 crore registered in the same quarter of the last financial year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2025, total income grew by 8 per cent to Rs 5,350.70 crore. It stood at Rs 4,955.95 crore in the year ago period.

Commenting on the financial performance, TVS Credit said during Q3 the company continued to witness growth in disbursements.

Positive customer sentiment post GST 2.0 implementation and low inflation drove demand across product categories leading to increased sales, deeper market penetration and enhanced more market share.

"TVS Credit also saw a successful festive season with robust demand. During the period (October-December 2025) the company maintained its focus on risk calibrated growth across product categories, building a diversified book", it said.

The company would continue to focus on leveraging technology and innovation to drive digital transformation and deeper customer relationships while maintaining strong risk management practices, it added.