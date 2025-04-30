TVS Credit Services posts Q4 consolidated PAT at Rs 226.15 cr

Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Leading non-banking finance company TVS Credit Services Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 226.15 crore for the January–March 2025 quarter, the company said.
The city-based company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 148.50 crore in the corresponding period last year. For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company's profit rose to Rs 768.07 crore, up from Rs 572.56 crore in the previous year.
The consolidated total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,674.37 crore from Rs 1,519.71 crore in the same quarter last year. For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the total income stood at Rs 6,631.12 crore, compared to Rs 5,796.16 crore a year earlier.
In Q4 FY2024–25, the industry saw a moderation in credit growth following a festive surge in the third quarter of the financial year.
TVS Credit Services, in a company statement, said it maintained a strategic focus on building a diversified loan book, primarily targeting the consumer finance and retail segments.
"The company adopted a risk-calibrated approach and focused on select customer segments, particularly in consumer loans and vehicle finance. During this period, TVS Credit disbursed loans to over 13 lakh new customers, bringing its total customer base to nearly 1.9 crore," the release added.
TVS Credit Services would continue to pursue steady growth by increasing market penetration and share, expanding product offerings and distribution, accelerating digital transformation, and enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency, it further said.