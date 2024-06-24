TVS Electronics adds electronics manufacturing services at Karnataka plant

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) TVS Electronics on Monday said it has added an Electronics Manufacturing Services capability at its facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka.

The manufacturing plant in Tumakuru offers a variety of solutions, including PCB assembly, product testing, box building, and supply chain.

"The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility, equipped with cutting-edge SMT technology, exemplifies TVS Electronics' commitment to enhancing manufacturing capabilities while fostering employee innovation.

"It represents a significant step towards our overarching vision of becoming a comprehensive solution provider, while also marking a significant stride in strengthening the Make-in-India initiative," Sathya Doraisamy, Chief Business Officer of TVS Electronics, said.

Shares of TVS Electronics settled 2.11 per cent lower at Rs 330 apiece on the BSE. PTI ANK ANK SHW