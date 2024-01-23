TVS Emerald achieves sale of over Rs 200 cr in residential projects

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Realty major TVS Emerald has achieved sale worth over Rs 200 crore with joint launch of residential projects in the city, the company said on Tuesday.

With the unveiling of TVS Emerald Lake Shore near Siruseri, and Tower D of its theme project TVS Emerald Elements, the brand achieved joint sales worth over Rs 200 crore.

The Lake Shore is an 18.3 acre plot project comprising 363 units, ranging from 631 to 3,365 sq ft while TVS Emerald Elements, residential apartment, launched in July 2023 has received an overwhelming response achieving sales of 80 per cent of Tower D, of the total 820 apartments.

"Both our projects TVS Emerald Lake Shore and TVS Emerald Elements are grounded in nature and connectivity with smart design. They are meticulously designed to pave the way for a new era of superior living" said company Director and CEO Sriram Iyer.

"Our sales figures are a matter of pride for us as they prove that we have been successfully catering to market needs. We have more launches planned in Bengaluru and Chennai for the residential segment," he added. PTI VIJ ROH