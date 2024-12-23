TVS Emerald buys 12 acres with Rs 2,800 cr revenue potential in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) TVS Emeralad, a real estate developer, on Monday said it has purchased a 12-acre land parcel on Thoraipakam-Pallavaram radial road here, which is one of the largest real estate deals in Chennai in the last 2 years.

The acquisition comes with a development potential of 2.5 million sqft and a revenue potential of Rs 2,800 crore, the company said.

"This marks the third acquisition of land by TVS Emerald in FY'25 and follows the acquisition of a 4-acre land parcel earlier this year in Padur, Chennai and a 4-acre parcel in Thanisandra, Bengaluru," TVS Emerald, a fully owned subsidiary of TVS Holdings, said in a statement.

Director & CEO, TVS Emerald, Sriram Iyer, said, “This landmark acquisition, reinforces our commitment to strategic growth and market leadership in Chennai and Bengaluru." PTI VGN ROH