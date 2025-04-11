TVS Emerald takes digital route to enhance customer service

Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Real estate developer TVS Emerald has tapped the digital route by launching TVS Emerald Connect mobile application, aimed at enhancing its services to customers.

Through the mobile application, currently available to Android users, customers would be able to get information on property-related services in a single user-friendly platform.

The mobile application provides users hassle-free access to all payment receipts, transaction history along with timely updates on all property construction progress. It would also serve as a centralised hub for all property-related documents, a company statement here said on Friday.

"The launch of TVS Emerald Connect is a significant step towards our vision of integrating technology with real estate to offer a seamless and convenient home ownership journey. This app is not just a platform; a commitment to our customers, ensuring they have complete control over their home buying experience from booking to handover at their fingertips," said company Director and CEO Sriram Iyer.

"By leveraging our legacy of trust, value, and service, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer engagement and satisfaction, making the dream of owning a home a more transparent and fulfilling reality," he added.

The application provides quick access to instalment plan details and payment schedules through a user-friendly interface, the company said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH